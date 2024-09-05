Sports

Wasim Akram breaks silence on Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against Bangladesh

Bangladesh whitewashed Pakistan by six wickets in the second test on September 3, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Wasim Akram breaks silence on Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against Bangladesh
Wasim Akram breaks silence on Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against Bangladesh

Wasim Akram is expressing his feelings on Pakistan’s embarrassing defeat!

The Pakistani cricket team back-to-back lost two Test matches against the visiting team with the final scoreline reading 0-2, which left the whole nation feeling humiliated, sparking furious reactions from the cricket fans.

Among those angry spectators are former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, Wasim Akram.

Speaking to AFP, Akram expressed, “It is a big setback for Pakistan, and our cricket is at a crossroads.”

“As a former cricketer and lover of cricket, I was left embarrassed with the way we lost from good positions,” he added.

The legendary fast bowler continued to express his feelings, stating, “I don’t get it. We are losing on a consistent basis at home, and that says a lot about the quality of Pakistan cricket.”

Altogether, Pakistan has lost five consecutive Tests, including three against Australia and two against Bangladesh, ahead of the World Test Championship.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is now going to play against England in the next Test series, which serves as a part of the current International Cricket Council (ICC) World Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

The first match is set to take place from October 7 to 11 in Multan; the second Test will bring the match to the Karachi ground from October 15 to 19, followed by the third from October 24 to 28 again in Rawalpindi.

Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’

Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion

Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Bill Gates says his ideal tax system would cost him a whopping amount

Bill Gates says his ideal tax system would cost him a whopping amount
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’

Sports News

Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Roger Federer shows rare sympathy for Rafael Nadal's Olympic blow
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Daniel Ricciardo breaks silence on receiving two penalties
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Jannik Sinner outshines Daniil Medvedev, qualifies for US Open semifinals
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Pakistan's Test ranking hits lowest in 57 years after Bangladesh upset
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray’s Club: Reaches US Open quarterfinals
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Lionel Messi responds to Inter Miami team-mate Luis Suarez’s retirement
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Gillespie breaks silence on excluding Shaheen, Naseem from second test
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Shan Masood breaks silence of historic defeat from Bangladesh: ‘I apologise’
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Cristiano Ronaldo sets sights on breaking MrBeast’s YouTube record
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Luis Suárez in tears as he announces retirement from international football
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Pakistan suffer historic whitewash against Bangladesh: Netizens react
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on future plans for Portugal