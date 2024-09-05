Wasim Akram breaks silence on Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against Bangladesh

Wasim Akram is expressing his feelings on Pakistan’s embarrassing defeat!
The Pakistani cricket team back-to-back lost two Test matches against the visiting team with the final scoreline reading 0-2, which left the whole nation feeling humiliated, sparking furious reactions from the cricket fans.
Among those angry spectators are former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, Wasim Akram.
Speaking to AFP, Akram expressed, “It is a big setback for Pakistan, and our cricket is at a crossroads.”
“As a former cricketer and lover of cricket, I was left embarrassed with the way we lost from good positions,” he added.
The legendary fast bowler continued to express his feelings, stating, “I don’t get it. We are losing on a consistent basis at home, and that says a lot about the quality of Pakistan cricket.”
Altogether, Pakistan has lost five consecutive Tests, including three against Australia and two against Bangladesh, ahead of the World Test Championship.
Meanwhile, Pakistan is now going to play against England in the next Test series, which serves as a part of the current International Cricket Council (ICC) World Championship (WTC) 2023-25.
The first match is set to take place from October 7 to 11 in Multan; the second Test will bring the match to the Karachi ground from October 15 to 19, followed by the third from October 24 to 28 again in Rawalpindi.