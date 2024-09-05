Roger Federer shows rare sympathy for Rafael Nadal's Olympic blow

Roger Federer won the heart of tennis fans by showing rare sympathy for his rival Rafael Nadal.
Rafael Nadal faced a great defeat at the Paris Olympics.
The Swiss former tennis player, who was spotted at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time since retirement, shared his views about his rival during a conversation with USA TODAY.
He said. “I actually just spoke to him this last week. He wanted to ask me something, and we had a chat, and, um, I felt a little bit sorry for him. That his summer didn’t go as well as planned because, at the French Open he had a tough draw. Olympics, he had a tough draw as well.”
However, Rafael was able to play 17 single matches across seven tournaments this year and doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics.
Roger continued, "He was hoping, I think, to make a medal. Of course, it was Alcaraz in the doubles. I think also to make a medal.”
“But you know, overall he can do whatever he wants….he’s been one of the most iconic tennis players we have ever had in our sport and that’s what I told him. So I just hope he can go out on his terms and the way he wants to, um, but he’s a great guy, great career,” he concluded.
Rafael Nadal is set to play Laver Cup scheduled from September 20-22 in Berlin.