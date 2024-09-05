Daniel Ricciardo breaks silence on receiving two penalties

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about receiving two penalties at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend.
During the Formula One race, Daniel squeezed Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas on the very first lap, due to which he was given a five-second time penalty for causing the contact.
“I think ultimately, we weren’t quick enough, like even without the penalties. For sure we tried, but I don’t think we were quick enough – Kevin [Magnussen] passed me on the medium and then drove away on the hards, and I think he had a penalty as well from what I heard at the end. Yeah, we weren’t quite fast enough,” he said.
Daniel also accepted the blame for making Yuki Tsunoda retire soon.
The RB driver noted, “Obviously I’m aware I’m fighting and there’s a car alongside me, but you don’t really know. Like I thought we were good and then I felt the contact, so I obviously immediately assumed I didn’t give him enough room.
He also apologised to the Japanese driver, “So, I just wanted to know how bad it was, like was he half a car in the dirt or did he just grab a tyre. Yeah, it’s tough, you race hard but little things can make a difference so sorry for him.”
Daniel ended up at pole 13 at the Italian Grand Prix.