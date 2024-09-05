Sports

Daniel Ricciardo breaks silence on receiving two penalties

Daniel Ricciardo received two penalties at the Italian Grand Prix while driving for Red Bull

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Daniel Ricciardo break silence on receiving two penalties
Daniel Ricciardo break silence on receiving two penalties

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about receiving two penalties at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend.

During the Formula One race, Daniel squeezed Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas on the very first lap, due to which he was given a five-second time penalty for causing the contact.

“I think ultimately, we weren’t quick enough, like even without the penalties. For sure we tried, but I don’t think we were quick enough – Kevin [Magnussen] passed me on the medium and then drove away on the hards, and I think he had a penalty as well from what I heard at the end. Yeah, we weren’t quite fast enough,” he said.

Daniel also accepted the blame for making Yuki Tsunoda retire soon.

The RB driver noted, “Obviously I’m aware I’m fighting and there’s a car alongside me, but you don’t really know. Like I thought we were good and then I felt the contact, so I obviously immediately assumed I didn’t give him enough room.

He also apologised to the Japanese driver, “So, I just wanted to know how bad it was, like was he half a car in the dirt or did he just grab a tyre. Yeah, it’s tough, you race hard but little things can make a difference so sorry for him.”

Daniel ended up at pole 13 at the Italian Grand Prix.

BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries

BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries
'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview

'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview
Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult

Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'

Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'

Sports News

Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Roger Federer shows rare sympathy for Rafael Nadal's Olympic blow
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Jannik Sinner outshines Daniil Medvedev, qualifies for US Open semifinals
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Pakistan's Test ranking hits lowest in 57 years after Bangladesh upset
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray’s Club: Reaches US Open quarterfinals
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Lionel Messi responds to Inter Miami team-mate Luis Suarez’s retirement
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Gillespie breaks silence on excluding Shaheen, Naseem from second test
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Shan Masood breaks silence of historic defeat from Bangladesh: ‘I apologise’
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Cristiano Ronaldo sets sights on breaking MrBeast’s YouTube record
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Luis Suárez in tears as he announces retirement from international football
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Pakistan suffer historic whitewash against Bangladesh: Netizens react
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on future plans for Portugal
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Johnny Gaudreau’s sister calls off wedding after losing ‘best big brothers’