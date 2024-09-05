Entertainment

Lady Gaga makes heartfelt confession about ‘kind’ fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga shares rare details about her bond with Michael Polansky after 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere

  by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
The American singer Lady Gaga opened up about her fiancé Michael Polansky with whom she made a joint appearance at the world premiere of her film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga who announced engagement with Polansky in July this year revealed how he has proven himself as the singer and actress’ real friend, especially during her dark times.

In her fresh interview with Vogue Gaga gushed, “I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other.”

She continued, 'But I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy. I’m healthy. I feel like the last time they heard from me—in this way—was Chromatica, and that album was about an absolutely horrible time for me with my mental health. I was in a really dark place.”

The Poker Face hit maker shared, “I struggled for, like, many years before that. But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why. And he wasn’t afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level.”

In addition to this, the Chromatica star revealed that her mother Cynthia was also impressed with Polansky after meeting him for the first time as she told the singer, “I think I just met your husband!”

