Selena Gomez drops major hint for wedding with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez ignited marriage rumours by posting a picture in white wedding dress

  by Web Desk
  September 05, 2024
Selena Gomez has ignited wedding rumours with boyfriend Benny Blanco by posting a picture in white off-shoulder dress.

The lovebirds were recently spotted holding hands inside the 42nd Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off.

On Thursday, Selena share a behind-the-scene photo with her 424 million Instagram followers from the set of new season of hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building.

In the viral picture, the Who Says crooner perfectly paired the strapless intricately embroidered white gown with a set of tiered pearl earrings.

The Rare Beauty founder finished the look for a fake wedding with a bold red lip and a messy side parted up-do with a face-framing fringe piece.

Recently, she fueled engagement rumours with beau Benny in her latest outing.

The couple, who stared dating in June 2023, displayed PDA at Malibu festival.

Selena can be seen wearing a white halter flounce top over baggy eyelet harem pants in the paparazzi pictures.

For the hair, she chose a pink cozy headband. However, the Emmy nominee was not wearing that suspicious gold band on her left-ring finger.

On the work front, Selena will be next seen in Emilia Perez.

Her highly-awaited Spanish-language film is set to be released on November 13, 2024.

