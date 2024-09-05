Miley Cyrus gets unusual comment from Keith Urban: 'She sounds like an ashtray'

Miley Cyrus has received a one-of-a-kind compliment from fellow singer Keith Urban, who likened her voice to an "ashtray.”
During a recent episode of Nova 96.9's Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie in Australia, Urban expressed his admiration for Cyrus' singing style in a very unusual way.
"I love that voice, man, that voice. She sounds like an ashtray. And I mean that as a compliment. She sounds like the carpet at the RSL!” said Urban.
The Somebody Like You singer’s interview also touched on the authenticity of some country artists in Nashville.
"It's a funny thing because you still need the support of the system in Nashville and if you go about it the right way, like Post (Malone) did, you'll see the love,” he noted
Moreover, Urban's unusual praise came after he performed a rendition of Cyrus' hit song Flowers on the show.
This isn't the first time Urban has shared his thoughts on his fellow artists. In April, he praised Taylor Swift's songwriting skills, calling them "extraordinary" and "really great."
He also expressed his admiration for Ariana Grande's song We Can't Be Friends, which he described as "audible heroin" due to its addictive nature.