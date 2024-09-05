Trending

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan superhit 'Humsafar'' to make its stage debut in India

  by Web Desk
  September 05, 2024
Pakistani drama sensation Humsafar, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is set to make its way to the stage in India.

As per Indian news site Times Now, Indian actor Imran Zahid reportedly told the media that he has approached the Pakistani TV channel's organisers about turning Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's drama Humsafar into a theatre performance. 

He told the outlet, "I have sought legal permission from Momina Duraid, the founder of Momina Duraid Productions, to adapt 'Humsafar' for theater, and she has given me a positive response."

Zahid went on to say that he spoke with Sultana Siddiqui as well, and she expressed interest in the theatrical version.

He continued that they would start working on the theatre show as soon as they had legal approval and explained that his team has no intention of making money from the show, all performers would be performing freely and without pay.

Mahesh Bhatt also expressed his strong conviction that art and culture had the power to "bridge the distances" between India and Pakistan.

He stated, "When I began my crusade to close these gaps through movies, people laughed and called it an impossible dream. But the truth is that Indian movies are now being shown in Pakistan, and Pakistani soaps are being shown in India,"

"While television and cinema have a broad reach, theatre could also be a powerful medium to gradually influence the consciousness of the people," he added

To note, Humsafar follows Ashar (Fawad Khan) and Khirad (Mahira Khan), who, despite their different backgrounds, marry due to circumstances and face challenges of love, betrayal, and social pressures. It’s a top-rated Pakistani TV show.

