Alia Bhatt shares a close peek into her 'Jigra' avatar

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Jigra is all set for a cinematical release on October 11 this year, according to the poster unveiled.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday the Heart of Stone actress left her fans in joy by sharing the poster of her upcoming release Jigra. 

" Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam. Jigra in cinemas 11th October," the caption of her post read. 


The poster showcased the superstar's look in the Vasan Bala directorial which features her alongside Vedang Raina of The Archies. 

Alia exuded elegance in a never-before-seen avatar. She wore a pair of dark pants with a soiled shirt and also a survival vest, carrying a hammer and other tool in her hand.

On seeing the superstar's new look for the movie, her fans and followers were quick enough to react. 

One wrote, " Can literally see the amount of dedication and hard work she has given for this, I cannot wait to see what is next."

" Now this is what we call a dope poster," penned the second. 

" One Woman army," commented the third. 

" Can't wait can't wait," added the fourth. 

Alia Bhatt, who knows very well how to juggle parenthood and her career, had an exciting year in terms of film buffs. 

