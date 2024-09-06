Kareena Kapoor drops BTS shots from sets of 'The Buckingham Murders'

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant in every weather as she shoots for her much-anticipated The Buckingham Murders.
The countdown to the release of Buckingham Murders has begun and the trailer also increased all the excitement among the audience.
Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha star shared a series of BTS glimpses from the sets of her upcoming movie.
She was spotted giving off her best in the intense weather.
In the first picture Kareena is seen filming outdoors while wearing a snug jacket followed by a monochromatic shot of her giving a huge smile in between shots.
Whereas, the third featured Kareena holding a hot bag as she stood inside a house setting.
To note, the last image happened to be the actress holding an umbrella and getting her makeup fixed, keeping the hot bag close to her.
"Shooting in every weather. PS: Hot bag to the rescue, haha! #7DaysToGo. #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas on 13th September," Kareena wrote in the caption.
Fans flooded the comments section of her post with praise, love and warmth.
One person in complete awe wrote, " Bebo and her pink hot bag."
The second expressed, " And howww!!!!! You superwoman!!!"
Another stated, " Such a magical look."
" Our gorgeous mama, " effused the fourth.
The Buckingham Murders includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu, Assad Raja, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain in the lead roles.
For the unversed, the film will arrive in cinemas on September 13.