Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan scream chemistry in viral clip, fans go into overdrive

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
The iconic duo Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan made headlines yet again with combined walk in bridal outfits!

A latest video that has been doing rounds for all the right reasons showcased the two in full bridal avatars, which left fans eagerly speculating about a potential collaboration in the works.

In the leaked video, the Bin Roye actress was seen walking down the aisle as a bride while the Barzakh star stood by her side as the dapper groom.

To note, this video has sparked excitement and rumors with many fans commenting, “thought it is a real-wedding.”


Others too could not also contain the adrenaline rush and flocked to the comments section to reveal their takes.

“ One wrote, “ Omg my first though was ‘ARE THEY GETTING MARRIED?"

Another added, “Uff Mahira and Fawad are true icons and superstars of Pakistan. I cannot wait to see them in JBHSSL and Neelofer.”

Meanwhile, another exciting news has sent the social media in frenzy with Humsafar set to receive a stage adaptation in India.

Imran Zahid, a theatre and film actor, confirmed discussions about the same are underway, “We are currently in discussions with Momina Duraid, the creative head of HUM TV and CEO of MD Productions, who also happens to be the creator of Humsafar.” 

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal turns 5: Inside her unicorn-themed birthday bash
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain's 6th birthday in style
Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up about the aftermath of his divorce
Kareena Kapoor drops BTS shots from sets of 'The Buckingham Murders'
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Feroze Khan shares awkward response about Sajal Aly during rapid-fire round
Ananya Panday's rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco hypes up baee post show screening
Feroze Khan expresses interest to work with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif
Alia Bhatt shares a close peek into her 'Jigra' avatar
Top 5 Bollywood breakup songs
Shah Rukh Khan leaves Virat Kohli in the dust as tops India's rich list
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan superhit 'Humsafar'' to make its stage debut in India