Feroze Khan shares awkward response about Sajal Aly during rapid-fire round

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Feroze Khan, who was in a rumored relationship with Sajal Aly back in the early days of his career, revealed he won't say no if the latter gives him salted tea. 

In an online interview with Indian digital creator Faridoon Shahryar, Khan responded to a slew of rapid fire questions, including the one about Sajal. 

Referencing the duo's past, the host gave Khan three options about what he would do if his Gul-e-Rana co-star offered him a salted tea. 

 "Option A: you will drink. Option B: Feroze will say to Sajal that she has mixed lots of love in tea but forgot to add sugar," the host asked. 

At this Khan hesitated and inquired if there was a third option available, which was refused by the host. 

"To be honest with you, It's been years and years [since] I've last seen her," Khan explained in response. 

He further added, "Chup Chap pee lain gai jee [I will gladly accept and drink it]." 

During the chat, Khan was also asked about a training session with Hania Aamir, " She's a very good, she's a very good friend." 

Feroze Khan is a doting daddy to two adorable kids, Fatima and Sultan, who he shares with his ex-wife. 

Lately on the professional front, Feroze Khan expressed his deep desire to work with Bollywood A-listers like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. 

