Royal

Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement

The Duke of Sussex confirms royal rift with the Prince of Wales in new statement

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement

Prince Harry has ignited royal rift speculations with his five word brutal statement after recently meeting Prince William in the U.K.

In October 2019, the Duke of Sussex subtle confirmed that he’s not close to his brother anymore during his appearance with wife Meghan Markle in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

In the viral documentary, Tom Bradby followed the royal couple on their first official tour with young son Archie.

During a conversation with Tom, he claimed, "We are on different paths."

The Spare author further noted, "Part of this role and part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. And we're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, as I know he'll always be there for me."

He continued, "We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but you know, I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

The sibling duo met last week at their uncle’s funeral.

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her
BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video

BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement

Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Royal News

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Prince William launches thrilling competition with Blue Peter
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Did Prince Harry signal his memoir 'Spare' plans years ago?
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
New queen crowned for bringing ‘another dawn’ in New Zealand
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Prince Harry hints at 'healing' in new video week after Prince William reunion
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Prince Harry responds to Prince William copying his beard style
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Queen Camilla shines in blue at English National Ballet's first visit
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Prince William sports beard in first appearance after reuniting with Prince Harry
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Zara Tindall’s busy schedule continues after skipping royal reunion
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Duchess Sophie flies to Paris instead of returning for royal duties
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
King Charles ‘looks forward’ to Australia trip with Queen Camilla