Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement

Prince Harry has ignited royal rift speculations with his five word brutal statement after recently meeting Prince William in the U.K.
In October 2019, the Duke of Sussex subtle confirmed that he’s not close to his brother anymore during his appearance with wife Meghan Markle in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.
In the viral documentary, Tom Bradby followed the royal couple on their first official tour with young son Archie.
During a conversation with Tom, he claimed, "We are on different paths."
The Spare author further noted, "Part of this role and part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. And we're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, as I know he'll always be there for me."
He continued, "We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but you know, I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."
The sibling duo met last week at their uncle’s funeral.