Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal turns 5: Inside her unicorn-themed birthday bash

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrated their daughter Amal's 5th birthday in style with a beautiful unicorn-themed party.
The birthday bash was held at an indoor venue and was attended by close family members and friends.
Aiman's twin sister, Minal Khan took to her Instagram account on Friday to share glimpses of the celebration, giving fans a sneak peek into the fun-filled party.
The photos show Amal beaming with happiness, surrounded by her loved ones, and enjoying every moment of her special day.
Minal’s first picture of carousel featured the adorable Amal and herself holding hands, both wearing matching unicorn birthday caps while the second photo shows the duo striking a pose for the camera, with Amal sporting a cute pout.
The third photo is a lovely family portrait, with Aiman and Minal posing alongside their mother.
The twin sisters twinned in the same button-down shirt and trousers, with Minal opting for a pink collar and Aiman donning a black one.
The carousel concludes with a sweet photo of the Butt family cutting the birthday cake together.
However, it's the youngest member of the family, Miral, who steals the spotlight with her irresistible charm.