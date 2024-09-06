Entertainment

Kanye West 'disgusting turn off' makes wife Bianca Censori 'suffer' in silence

Bianca Censori's friends have been 'begging' her to leave Kanye West

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Kanye West disgusting turn off makes wife Bianca Censori suffer in silence
Kanye West 'disgusting turn off' makes wife Bianca Censori 'suffer' in silence

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is not so impressed with Ye’s new metal teeth in fact she’s rather disgusted with her rapper husband’s new experiment.

Censori, who herself is known for extremely bold fashion choices and often makes headlines for her almost naked outfits has been dealing with Kanye’s metal stubs, which makes the Australian model wants to throw up at times.

An insider has exclusively told Intouch Weekly that “She tells him what he wants to hear, that his grill looks cool and sexy and makes him look really manly, but the truth is she’s disgusted by the way his teeth look.”

Revealing Bianca’s real thoughts on Kanye’s titanium teeth which he debuted in January, the source added, “She’s told her friends what a turn-off it is. Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag.”

Kanye West disgusting turn off makes wife Bianca Censori suffer in silence

The source also confirmed that although Kanye’s new set of teeth requires regular maintainance he doesn’t really follow dentists’ orders.

“He’s never been known for very good hygiene,” the insider said, adding, “He’s not exactly forensic about cleaning his grill, so his breath smells pretty rank a lot of the time.”

As per the source “Bianca has to just hold her breath and suffer through it, though, since there’s no way she could ever be honest with him about it.

They added, “He’s way too unstable. He’d fly off the handle if she told him what she really thinks.”

Bianca is “stuck complaining to her friends, who all feel terrible for her and have begged her to leave but she’s way too addicted to the lifestyle he’s giving her to go anywhere right now,” the source revealed.

This update comes after Kanye West took wife Bianca Censori, his and Kim Kardashian's kids North West and Chicago to South Korea for Vulture 2 promotion.

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip
China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years

China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years
Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth

Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

Entertainment News

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Tim Burton's delay in ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel linked to Jenna Ortega’s birth?
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Ben Affleck's $68M dream home made Jennifer Lopez ‘compromise’
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Beyoncé turns 43, celebrates with beach bash: 'So grateful'
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ seating choice sparks speculation
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Gracie Abrams treats fans to THIS unexpected surprise
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sizzle in sync at 'The Cut' premiere
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn Chiefs’ games into PDA spectacle
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Demi Lovato demands 'Child Stars' protection in new documentary trailer
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Shakira explains why she settled $15M tax case: Details