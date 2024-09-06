Kanye West 'disgusting turn off' makes wife Bianca Censori 'suffer' in silence

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is not so impressed with Ye’s new metal teeth in fact she’s rather disgusted with her rapper husband’s new experiment.
Censori, who herself is known for extremely bold fashion choices and often makes headlines for her almost naked outfits has been dealing with Kanye’s metal stubs, which makes the Australian model wants to throw up at times.
An insider has exclusively told Intouch Weekly that “She tells him what he wants to hear, that his grill looks cool and sexy and makes him look really manly, but the truth is she’s disgusted by the way his teeth look.”
Revealing Bianca’s real thoughts on Kanye’s titanium teeth which he debuted in January, the source added, “She’s told her friends what a turn-off it is. Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag.”
The source also confirmed that although Kanye’s new set of teeth requires regular maintainance he doesn’t really follow dentists’ orders.
“He’s never been known for very good hygiene,” the insider said, adding, “He’s not exactly forensic about cleaning his grill, so his breath smells pretty rank a lot of the time.”
As per the source “Bianca has to just hold her breath and suffer through it, though, since there’s no way she could ever be honest with him about it.
They added, “He’s way too unstable. He’d fly off the handle if she told him what she really thinks.”
Bianca is “stuck complaining to her friends, who all feel terrible for her and have begged her to leave but she’s way too addicted to the lifestyle he’s giving her to go anywhere right now,” the source revealed.
This update comes after Kanye West took wife Bianca Censori, his and Kim Kardashian's kids North West and Chicago to South Korea for Vulture 2 promotion.