Babar Azam's captaincy in question following PCB's latest announcement

In a major turn of events, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made an unexpected decision that has raised questions regarding Babar Azam’s captaincy.
The PCB announced the five teams for the upcoming Champions One Day Cup on Friday, which begins on September 12.
The players who will lead the teams include Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, and Saud Shakeel.
As per Geo News, following the PCB’s decision, speculation arises that Babar may be replaced as the white-ball captain for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20 series against Australia in November.
However, as per the outlet, Rizwan, the current vice-captain, is seen as a strong candidate for the role.
A new captain for the ODI and T20 formats is likely to be appointed before the Australia tour.
In November 2023, Babar stepped down from captaincy in all formats.
However, he was reappointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain in March 2024, with Shan Masood taking over as the Test captain.
Recently, Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test at Rawalpindi Stadium, marking their first Test series win against Pakistan in 24 years.
This is Pakistan's second big defeat following their loss in the 2024 World Cup.