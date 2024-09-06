Sports

Babar Azam's captaincy in question following PCB's latest announcement

Babar Azam may be replaced as the white-ball captain for the ODI and T20 series against Australia

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Speculation swirls over Babar Azam’s captaincy after PCBs latest announcement
Speculation swirls over Babar Azam’s captaincy after PCB's latest announcement

In a major turn of events, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made an unexpected decision that has raised questions regarding Babar Azam’s captaincy.

The PCB announced the five teams for the upcoming Champions One Day Cup on Friday, which begins on September 12.

The players who will lead the teams include Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, and Saud Shakeel.

As per Geo News, following the PCB’s decision, speculation arises that Babar may be replaced as the white-ball captain for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20 series against Australia in November.

However, as per the outlet, Rizwan, the current vice-captain, is seen as a strong candidate for the role.

A new captain for the ODI and T20 formats is likely to be appointed before the Australia tour.

In November 2023, Babar stepped down from captaincy in all formats.

However, he was reappointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain in March 2024, with Shan Masood taking over as the Test captain.

Recently, Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test at Rawalpindi Stadium, marking their first Test series win against Pakistan in 24 years.

This is Pakistan's second big defeat following their loss in the 2024 World Cup.

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip
China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years

China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years
Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth

Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

Sports News

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Sabalenka milestone: First woman to reach consecutive US Open finals since Serena
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Cristiano Ronaldo gets tearful after achieving 900-goal milestone
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Olympic Marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei’s father demands justice
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Olympic Runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific attack by ex-boyfriend
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Alex Morgan bids emotional goodbye to soccer in heartfelt video
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Wasim Akram breaks silence on Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against Bangladesh
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek into his Nations League preparation
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Roger Federer shows rare sympathy for Rafael Nadal's Olympic blow
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Daniel Ricciardo breaks silence on receiving two penalties
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Jannik Sinner outshines Daniil Medvedev, qualifies for US Open semifinals
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Pakistan's Test ranking hits lowest in 57 years after Bangladesh upset
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray’s Club: Reaches US Open quarterfinals