Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry, William's UK reunion

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has finally shared first official statement after the surprising reunion of husband Prince William with estranged brother Harry at their uncle Sir Robert Fellowes funeral service.
Kate, who has been enjoying relaxing holidays with the Prince of Wales at Balmoral Castle in Scotland has shared an uplifting and positive message.
The feuding brother, who reunited at a tragic event in UK last Thursday in honour of their late mother Princes Diana’s brother-in-law did not speak to each other and they were “keeping their distance."
However, a few days after their shocking face off, the future queen released a personal message on the royal couples’ Instagram account welcoming Dwayne Fields as the new UK Chief Scout, who he joint alongside the Duke of Kent.
Alongside a photo of Dwayne Fields, the Princess wrote, “Delighted to welcome @dwaynefields as the new UK Chief Scout. The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country. Looking forward to working with you! C”
The empowering message from Kate, which is also a sign of her steady health and potential return to public facing duties amid cancer treatment comes shortly after Prince Harry’s video message as a preview to the 2025 Invictus Games which will be hosted in Vancouver.