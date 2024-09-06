10 best Netflix movies to watch right now

The streaming platform has an ever-expanding list of movies that offer a wide range of tastes, from thrilling action blockbusters to heartwarming dramas.
If you're in search of your next movie night pick, here’s a list of outstanding films to watch in September.
The Killer (2024):
One of the most anticipated releases of the month, The Killer is a David Fincher thriller starring Michael Fassbender as a cold, methodical assassin.
The film explores the psychological toll of his profession as his emotions start to interfere with his deadly precision.
Love at First Sight (2024):
This romantic drama has become an instant fan favorite. Love at First Sight is based on the bestselling novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith.
It follows two strangers who meet on a flight and spend a magical day together in London.
Rebel Moon (2024):
Directed by Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon is one of Netflix’s major releases this month. The movie tells the story of a young woman who is tasked with seeking out warriors from neighboring planets to defend her peaceful colony from oppressive invaders.
Nyad (2024):
Nyad is an inspiring biographical drama based on the life of long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, who became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage.
Starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, the movie tells the story of Nyad’s 60-hour journey across treacherous waters, showcasing her incredible perseverance and determination.
Pain Hustlers (2024):
This crime drama is a gripping new release starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.
Pain Hustlers tells the story of a woman who enters the pharmaceutical industry and becomes embroiled in its dangerous underbelly.
Tackling themes of corporate greed, morality, and ambition, the movie has a fast-paced narrative and delivers strong performances from its A-list cast.
Fair Play (2024):
This psychological thriller dives into the dynamics of power, gender, and ambition in the corporate world.
Fair Play revolves around a couple who work together at a highly competitive hedge fund, and their relationship takes a dark turn when one of them gets an unexpected promotion.
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2024):
Directed by Wes Anderson, this short film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar has quickly captured attention for its distinct visual style and quirky storytelling.
Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the titular character, a wealthy man who discovers a mystical skill that allows him to see without using his eyes.
El Conde (2024):
This unique, dark comedy reimagines Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a vampire.
Directed by Pablo Larraín, El Conde is a visually striking satire that blends political commentary with horror elements. It presents a bold, imaginative take on history, with plenty of biting (pun intended) social critiques.
The Devil’s Plan (2024):
A thrilling documentary, The Devil’s Plan follows a group of high-stakes players participating in a psychological competition where deception and manipulation are key to winning.
The documentary captures the intensity of the contest and the mind games played as competitors strive to outwit each other.
They Cloned Tyrone (2024):
This sci-fi comedy was initially released in July, but it’s continuing to gain traction in September due to its growing popularity.
They Cloned Tyrone follows an unlikely trio played by Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris as they uncover a government conspiracy involving cloning in their neighborhood.
With these 10 top picks on Netflix this September, there’s no shortage of great content to dive into, whether you’re looking for suspense, laughter, or inspiration.