Toronto International Film Festival: Florence Pugh struts, storms on red carpet in style

Florence Pugh was a sight to behold in a pink satin dress for the 'TIFF'

  by Web Desk
  September 07, 2024
Florence Pugh, the Oscar nominee, very well knows how to command a red carpet! 

The Don't Worry Darling star arrived in style at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival, where she attended the premiere of her newest film We Live in Time on Friday, September 6. 

For the star-studded night, Pugh opted to wear an eye-catching full skirt Tamara Ralph ball gown with crinkled effects across the wide skirt. The gown's bodice was made of a fitted ruching look that accentuated her waist. 

Its neckline included a deep sweetheart illusion with a black leather bow and a matching rose pinned in the middle. 

To give her look a glam appeal, she sought inspiration from old-Hollywood styling her bob in a sophisticated, sleek style and a subtle curl. 

Her makeup was topped up with pale pink eyeshadow, cat eye-liner and a rosy pink gloss. 

As for the accessories, Pugh wore only a pair of dangle drop diamond earrings and a silver septum ring.   

To note, in the new film Florence Pugh stars opposite the famous Andrew Garfield.

