Mizuki Itagaki, Japanese actor, singer dies at 24

Mizuki Itagaki has been reportedly missing since the start of the year and his body was discovered recently

Mizuki Itagaki, a Japanese actor, singer and model has passed away at the age of 24.

On Thursday, April 17, the tragic passing of the Mizuki, who played the young Kou Mabuchi in the renowned live action of Ao Haru Ride was announced on his official Instagram account.

Mizuki's family shared the devastating news with the fans as they noted, "We're very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident."

Expressing their gratitude, the statement added, "To all the fans who supported him with so much warmth, and to everyone who worked with him, we’re truly grateful from the bottoms of our hearts."

The note further shared that since January 2025, Mizaki was under radar and disappeared as he was struggling with mental health issues for almost a year.

"The police and others continued the search, and just recently, we were contacted by the Tokyo police that his body has been found in the city," the family penned.

While apologising for not sharing the news earlier, the memo continued, "Mizuki always work hard with the hope of bringing smiles and joy to everyone through his acting."

The 24-year-old starred in several Japanese films including Our Secret Diary, Love's Stoppage Time, and drama series Black Cinderella.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that Mizuki was thinking of returning to work after almost a year, as social media post read,  "so it’s heartbreaking that his life ended like this, something even he probably never expected."

Mizuki Itagaki parted ways from his agency Stardust Promotion in March 2024, which he announced on his social media and simultaneously closed his official fan club.

