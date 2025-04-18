Simone Biles reacts to Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 honour

American gymnast Simone Biles has expressed her gratitude to be included in Time100 Most Influential People

Simone Biles reacts to Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 honour
Simone Biles reacts to Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 honour

Simone Biles has shared her delight after being recognised as one of the Most Influential People of 2025 by Time100.

The Olympic gold-medallist was named alongside several prominent sport figures including, Serena Williams, Philadelphia Eagles's Jalen Hurts, French swimmer Léon Marchand.

On Thursday, April 17, Simone turned to her Instagram account to share her Time100 portrait, which she accompanied with the caption, "Incredibly honoured to be included in the 2025 #TIME100 list (heart emoji)."


Following the success of Olympic Games Paris 2024, where she scored three gold medals and one silver, the 28-year-old athlete has been enjoying the off-season with her family.

Her return to the last year Olympic was after she pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, making her face serious criticism.

As per Sportskeeda, her influence on young athletes, both by her success and the way she opens up about her struggles, is what earned her a spot at Time100 Most Influential People of 2025.

Simone Biles is set to take the position of a guest announcer at the renowned US horse race, the Kentucky Derby, which is set to take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

