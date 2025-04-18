MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei

E Ink and Readmoo have teamed up for an e-reader closest to an actual book to provide users with a fresh experience.
The mooInk V, world first fold-able colour e-reader was introduced at Touch Taiwan, a prestigious tech-exhibition taking place in Taipei, commencing from April 16 to April 18, 2025.
MooInk V features
The moonInk V has an eight-inch display panel, which allow itself to fold in half, becoming first of its kind e-reader.
Offering a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch (PPI), it can display around 50,000 different colours on screen.
Along with that, the device can be folded at both 90-degrees and 180-degree angles for an advanced flexible reading experience.
According to the companies involved in the production, the mooInk V was created after a decade of research and development, and is able to withstand 200,000 folds.
To reduce the overall mass, aluminium-magnesium metal alloy has been used, which made the product weigh only 8.99 ounces (nearly 255 grams).
Externally, the e-reader features a chic design with relatively slim white bezels and a slight crease down the centre of the screen.
As for now, E Ink and Readmoo have not confirmed the release date and pricing for the moonInk V.
Notably, the e-reader is set to be displayed at Display Week in California, US, from May 11 to May 16, 2025.