MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei

E Ink and Readmoo have unveiled a folding e-reading to mirror the actual book reading experience

E Ink and Readmoo have teamed up for an e-reader closest to an actual book to provide users with a fresh experience.

The mooInk V, world first fold-able colour e-reader was introduced at Touch Taiwan, a prestigious tech-exhibition taking place in Taipei, commencing from April 16 to April 18, 2025.

MooInk V features

The moonInk V has an eight-inch display panel, which allow itself to fold in half, becoming first of its kind e-reader.

Offering a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch (PPI), it can display around 50,000 different colours on screen.

Along with that, the device can be folded at both 90-degrees and 180-degree angles for an advanced flexible reading experience.

According to the companies involved in the production, the mooInk V was created after a decade of research and development, and is able to withstand 200,000 folds.

To reduce the overall mass, aluminium-magnesium metal alloy has been used, which made the product weigh only 8.99 ounces (nearly 255 grams).

Externally, the e-reader features a chic design with relatively slim white bezels and a slight crease down the centre of the screen.

As for now, E Ink and Readmoo have not confirmed the release date and pricing for the moonInk V.

Notably, the e-reader is set to be displayed at Display Week in California, US, from May 11 to May 16, 2025.

