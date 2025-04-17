Justin Bieber sets record straight on claims of financial trouble

'Baby' singer speaks out on rumours he's millions of dollars in debt following his 2022 Justice Tour cancellation

Justin Bieber sets record straight on claims of financial trouble
Justin Bieber sets record straight on claims of financial trouble 

Justin Bieber has responded to swirling rumors about his financial troubles, breaking his silence amid fan concerns over claims he's broke and millions of dollars in debt.

The Peaches crooner reps stepped forward to call out The Hollywood Reporter claims regarding Bieber being millions of dollars in debt after he cancelled his Justice World Tour after multiple postponements due to health issues.

Bieber's team vehemently denied the allegations, saying, “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.”

The Baby singer team added, “As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path.”

'Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress ... either doesn't understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality,' Bieber's team noted.

According to THR, a source claimed that Justin Bieber's decision to cancel the remaining tour dates in February 2023 “triggered a series of financial consequences that are still plaguing the artist today.”

Notably, The tour was initially set to begin in 2020 but faced a delay due to the pandemic.

In 2022, it was delayed again after Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis and in March 2023, he called off the rest of his tour dates indefinitely.

Taiwanese military tests members loyalty amid Chinese residency permits scandal

Taiwanese military tests members loyalty amid Chinese residency permits scandal
Cristiano Ronaldo makes major ‘life’ announcement: ‘Step into my world’

Cristiano Ronaldo makes major ‘life’ announcement: ‘Step into my world’
Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo

Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo
Neymar breaks down into tears after Santos latest injury setback

Neymar breaks down into tears after Santos latest injury setback
Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo
Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo
Mizuki Itagaki, Japanese actor, singer dies at 24
Mizuki Itagaki, Japanese actor, singer dies at 24
Will Smith pens hilarious wish for Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday
Will Smith pens hilarious wish for Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed after sudden death at 39
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed after sudden death at 39
Blake Lively reacts to TIME100 List honor amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively reacts to TIME100 List honor amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
David Beckham pens heartfelt birthday tribute to ‘most amazing wife’ Victoria
David Beckham pens heartfelt birthday tribute to ‘most amazing wife’ Victoria
Leonardo DiCaprio sounds alarm on bee decline crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio sounds alarm on bee decline crisis
Lorde confirms new single 'What Was That' to release 'soon'
Lorde confirms new single 'What Was That' to release 'soon'
Justin Bieber’s friends ‘worried’ about him as millions-in-debt rumors swirl
Justin Bieber’s friends ‘worried’ about him as millions-in-debt rumors swirl
Miley Cyrus drops exciting update about her new album 'Something Beautiful'
Miley Cyrus drops exciting update about her new album 'Something Beautiful'
Demi Moore gives sweet nod to Mikey Madison for winning 2025 Oscar
Demi Moore gives sweet nod to Mikey Madison for winning 2025 Oscar
Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians'
Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians'