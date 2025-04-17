Justin Bieber sets record straight on claims of financial trouble 

Justin Bieber has responded to swirling rumors about his financial troubles, breaking his silence amid fan concerns over claims he's broke and millions of dollars in debt.
The Peaches crooner reps stepped forward to call out The Hollywood Reporter claims regarding Bieber being millions of dollars in debt after he cancelled his Justice World Tour after multiple postponements due to health issues.
Bieber's team vehemently denied the allegations, saying, “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.”
The Baby singer team added, “As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path.”
'Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress ... either doesn't understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality,' Bieber's team noted.
According to THR, a source claimed that Justin Bieber's decision to cancel the remaining tour dates in February 2023 “triggered a series of financial consequences that are still plaguing the artist today.”
Notably, The tour was initially set to begin in 2020 but faced a delay due to the pandemic.
In 2022, it was delayed again after Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis and in March 2023, he called off the rest of his tour dates indefinitely.