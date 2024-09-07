Entertainment

Rihanna steals the spotlight with glamorous style at NYC fashion awards

The Fenty Beauty founder attended the event at 30 Rockefeller Plaza's The Rainbow Room

  • September 07, 2024


Rihanna commanded attention at the NYC Fashion Awards, effortlessly stealing the spotlight with her jaw-dropping, glamorous look.

The Fenty Beauty founder attended the event at 30 Rockefeller Plaza's The Rainbow Room, where she wore a revealing halter-neck dress.

Rihanna made a special appearance at the event to present Katie Grand and Jahleel Weaver with the Magazine Of The Year award.

The Diamonds singer accessorised her ensemble with sandal heels that showcased her white pedicure and an Alaïa teddy coat in bubblegum pink.

Her ebony locks flowed in crisp curls down her shoulders, and her huge diamond earrings added a flash of brilliance.

The mother of two chose delicate pink lipstick and light eyeshadow to go with her clothing.

In the video shared on Instagram, Rihanna can be seen walking up to the stage. Before giving the award, she throws her incredibly expensive coat to the ground.

Her appearance came after Rihanna recently took Charlize Theron's place as the golden goddess of the J'Adore Dior campaign.

To note, the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards are a yearly occasion that honours the leading lights in the fashion media landscape.

