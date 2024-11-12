Paris Hilton calls daughter London ‘greatest blessing’ in birthday bash post

Paris Hilton has threw a lavish Alice in Wonderland themed birthday party for daughter London.
On Monday, November 11, 2024, the Fightin' Over Me crooner enjoyed an intimate birthday party with family and friends.
She also posted a heartwarming tribute post on London’s first birthday with all the old pictures and videos.
Paris captioned the post, “One year ago today, an icon was born. My beautiful Baby London, you’ve brought more love, light, and happiness into our lives than I could ever have dreamed All of my 11:11 wishes came true the moment I held you in my arms.”
The socialite added, “Watching you grow this past year has been the greatest blessing, and I can’t wait for all the magical memories we’ll continue to make together.”
Pairs shares son Phoenix, 20 months, and daughter London, 12 months, with husband Carter Reum.
The proud mother of two flaunted her backyard filled with giant teacups and flowers, pink mushrooms and statues of the film's iconic characters on Instagram Stories.
She captioned it, "Setting up for a special birthday today! Can anyone guess the theme?"
In the shared pictures, Paris and Carter can be seen posing with their one year-old daughter London.