Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet revealed he was deeply moved to tears after performing one of his favourite Bob Dylan songs on the set of A Complete Unknown.
Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the Dune star opened up about his emotional moment while performing live for the first time on the set of James Mangold's upcoming biographical drama film.
Chalamet stated, "It was Song to Woody, which is one of my favourite Bob Dylan songs ever.”
He added, "It was the first one we shot in the movie. You couldn't do it to a playback because it's such an intimate scene. It's in a hospital room with Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. And I did it live and it went great.”
The Wonka star went on to say, “And I'm making mistakes in the guitar a little bit here and there, but you can kind of fill those in after. I went home and I wept that night, not to be dramatic, but it's a song I'd been living with for years and something I could relate to deeply."
During his interview, he also shared that the film felt like "the most dignified work (he'd) ever done" as it brought the moment that happened "67 years ago".
He also shared that for this movie he learned to play 13 Dylan songs for the movie.
A Complete Unknown is set to release in U.S. cinemas on December 25, and in the U.K. on January, 25.