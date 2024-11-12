Britney Spears shares 'thrilling' update after bizarrely marrying herself

Britney Spears’ latest life update has made her “thrilled,” weeks after she bizarrely married herself.
The Toxic singer, 42, who has recently launched a new jewelry line, has reunited with her son Jayden James Federline after years of estrangement, reported Page Six.
According to an insider close to the American singer and dancer, Spears has been spending much of her time with Jayden after reuniting with him in California.
Meanwhile, another source revealed that Jayden, 18, has recently been back to the US after shifting to Hawaii with his father, Kevin Federline, and brother, Sean Preston Federline, last year.
In August 2023, Kevin relocated to Hawaii with his and Britney Spears’ kids, and his other children after Victoria Prince, Kevin’s wife, secured a job at the University of Hawaii.
“Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction,” told the second insider to the outlet.
However, it is yet to be known whether Jayden is staying with his mother at her residence or not.
This update comes just a few weeks after Spears shared a clip on her Instagram handle on October 21, 2024, in which she was seen wearing a wedding gown.
“The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!” she noted in the caption.
For the uninformed, Britney Spears has been married thrice, with Jason Allen Alexander being her first husband, Kevin Federline, second, and Sam Asghari, the third.