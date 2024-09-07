Jennifer Aniston seeks ‘accomplished female stars’ for '9 to 5' remake

Jennifer Aniston who is basking in the success of her hit series The Morning Show’s season 3 has been trying tooth and nail to make her upcoming project a massive hit.
The Friends alum has been reportedly looking for some Hollywood A-listers to cast in her fourthcoming film which is set to release in 2025.
In their conversation with Life & Style, a source noted, “You have to respect Jen for being ambitious, and frankly, for wanting to make a way better movie than the eighties classic.”
While gushing over Jennifer’s ability to find talented cast for her projects the insider added, “Especially [considering] the incredible number of acting nominations Season 3 got – nine in total – because she is extremely involved in picking the actors who join the massive ensemble.”
“Jen’s vision for the movie is a diverse cast of accomplished female stars, heavy-hitters across the board,” they told the outlet.
The source continued, “But she’s not just going to import stars from The Morning Show – she’s talking about female stars she’s barely or never worked with, from Oscar winners like Viola Davis and Julia Roberts to extremely hot up-and-comers like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.”
As per the insider, the focus of Jennifer’s upcoming movie is on office politics and engaging dialogue, with significant roles for women of various ages, including younger and middle-aged characters.
Jennifer Aniston with a net worth of US$300million has always been fans’ favourite for her impeccable performance in various movies and shows.