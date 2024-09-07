Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Moshin Naqvi addressed the speculation regarding the change in captaincy.
According to Geo Super, Naqvi, on Saturday, September 7, during the inspection of the construction project at Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the Champions Trophy, asserted the decision regarding the team's captaincy will be made after discussion.
Naqvi said, “The decision regarding captaincy will be made after consultation with the coaches, mentors, and selection committee. I have left the matter to them.”
"A workshop is scheduled for September 22, where everyone will be invited to give their suggestions, and decisions will be made afterward,” he continued.
The chairman noted, “I know that if there is any mistake, it falls on me. If the team does not perform well, if there is a selection mistake, or if the coach loses, it will all reflect on me.”
Moreover, the PCB head also all the reports circulating about the Pakistan vs. England test in Abu Dhabi, saying, “No Tests will be played outside. Multan and Rawalpindi venues are final. We are in contact with the England board, and there are no issues.”
Naqvi also told the press that he will meet with the selection committee today.