Entertainment

Matt LeBlanc ‘unrecognizable’ from putting on weight

Matt LeBlanc in strikingly different physique from his time as Joey Tribbiani on ‘Friends’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Matt LeBlanc in strikingly different physique from his time as Joey Tribbiani on ‘Friends’
Matt LeBlanc in strikingly different physique from his time as Joey Tribbiani on ‘Friends’

Matt LeBlanc made quite a rare public appearance in Los Angeles yesterday, and he was so unidentifiable that fans had a difficult time recognizing him.

Once shining as a handsome Joey Tribbiani in the superhit series Friends, the actor was photographed in good spits while visiting a car showroom located in Van Nuys.

He had come out in a very laid-back attire, sliding into dark jeans that was paired with a black T-shirt and a grey baseball cap.

At one point, Matt LeBlanc took off his hat, highlighting the loss of some hair from aging.

As per Daily Mail, he kept a low profile throughout this journey by tucking his face under the headwear and looking at the ground.

Despite a torrent of time changing the actor’s physique, he still has the same pleasing face from his newfound success in 1994.

While on Friends, Matt LeBlanc enjoyed an era of heart-throbbing days that grew higher as his character Joey Tribbiani hit romance with Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay.

Although they eventually didn’t end up together, the two were called the cutest couple.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle RUINED by losing Netflix contract

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle RUINED by losing Netflix contract
Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco is totally smitten with her: Here's the proof

Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco is totally smitten with her: Here's the proof
Matt LeBlanc ‘unrecognizable’ from putting on weight

Matt LeBlanc ‘unrecognizable’ from putting on weight
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue

Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue

Entertainment News

Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco is totally smitten with her: Here's the proof
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Jennifer Aniston seeks ‘accomplished female stars’ for '9 to 5' remake
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Karen Gillan announces first pregnancy at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Elton John reduced to tears as ‘Never Too Late’ premiered at TIFF
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Taylor Swift hangs out with Brittany Mahomes amid feud rumours
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Joaquin Phoenix’s out of Oscar race after his bold move
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Rihanna steals the spotlight with glamorous style at NYC fashion awards
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Jennifer Lopez graces 'Unstoppable' red carpet in sultry ensemble post Ben Affleck divorce
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Toronto International Film Festival: Florence Pugh struts, storms on red carpet in style
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Ben Affleck misses 'Unstoppable' premiere as Matt Damon poses with Jennifer Lopez
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'had a good time' at Chiefs afterparty, Source confirms