Matt LeBlanc ‘unrecognizable’ from putting on weight

Matt LeBlanc made quite a rare public appearance in Los Angeles yesterday, and he was so unidentifiable that fans had a difficult time recognizing him.
Once shining as a handsome Joey Tribbiani in the superhit series Friends, the actor was photographed in good spits while visiting a car showroom located in Van Nuys.
He had come out in a very laid-back attire, sliding into dark jeans that was paired with a black T-shirt and a grey baseball cap.
At one point, Matt LeBlanc took off his hat, highlighting the loss of some hair from aging.
As per Daily Mail, he kept a low profile throughout this journey by tucking his face under the headwear and looking at the ground.
Despite a torrent of time changing the actor’s physique, he still has the same pleasing face from his newfound success in 1994.
While on Friends, Matt LeBlanc enjoyed an era of heart-throbbing days that grew higher as his character Joey Tribbiani hit romance with Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay.
Although they eventually didn’t end up together, the two were called the cutest couple.