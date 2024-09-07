Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco is totally smitten with her: Here's the proof

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco is not just her lover but her biggest fan as well and his recent comment is a prove of it!
After Gomez shared a sneak peek of her song Mi Camino from her upcoming movie Emilia Pérez, Blanco raved about his girlfriend's performance, showing that love is truly in the air.
Gomez, 32, took to Instagram to share a snippet of the performance, teasing the release date of the movie, which hits select theaters on November 1 and Netflix on November 13.
Blanco, 36, couldn't help but show his support for his girlfriend's project, leaving a glowing comment on her post.
“This is one of the best movies I have ever seen,” he gushed.
The couple, who confirmed their romance in December 2023, have been openly affectionate on social media, with Gomez previously calling Blanco her "absolute everything."
Gomez stars as Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, which received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
The movie follows the story of a feared drug cartel leader who seeks out a lawyer to help him secretly complete a sex change operation.
Emilia Pérez, features original songs performed by the cast, including Selena Gomez's emotional ballad Mi Camino.