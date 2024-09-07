US Open glory for Aussies: Purcell and Thompson win men's doubles title

Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have won their first US Open title after a thrilling finale.
According to Tennis, Purcell and Thompson won their maiden Grand Slam title as a team after beating Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 7-6(4) on Saturday, September 7, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The seventh-seeded duo, who lost the heartbreaking Wimbledon doubles finals after failing to convert three points in July, defeated the tenth-seeded German duo to win the US Open men’s doubles title.
US Open announces the Aussie duo win, saying, “From missing three championship points at Wimbledon to winning the title at the US Open! Redemption for Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson."
Moreover, Thompson after winning the match said, “To be grand slam champions, it has a great ring to it, especially after what happened at Wimbledon. It got a bit tense there at the end, with match points, but we stuck with it and we got there in the end."
Proud Thompson expressed, “Grand Slam champion, it’s got a nice ring to it.”
To note, Purcell and Thompson also created history as the first all-Australian duo to win the US Open title since Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge in 1996.