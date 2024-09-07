Sports

US Open glory for Aussies: Purcell and Thompson win men's doubles title

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson clinched their first Grand Slam title as a team

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024


Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have won their first US Open title after a thrilling finale.

According to Tennis, Purcell and Thompson won their maiden Grand Slam title as a team after beating Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 7-6(4) on Saturday, September 7, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The seventh-seeded duo, who lost the heartbreaking Wimbledon doubles finals after failing to convert three points in July, defeated the tenth-seeded German duo to win the US Open men’s doubles title.

US Open announces the Aussie duo win, saying, “From missing three championship points at Wimbledon to winning the title at the US Open! Redemption for Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson."

Moreover, Thompson after winning the match said, “To be grand slam champions, it has a great ring to it, especially after what happened at Wimbledon. It got a bit tense there at the end, with match points, but we stuck with it and we got there in the end."

Proud Thompson expressed, “Grand Slam champion, it’s got a nice ring to it.”

To note, Purcell and Thompson also created history as the first all-Australian duo to win the US Open title since Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge in 1996.

Andrew Flintoff appointed as England Lions' head coach
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men's team captaincy issue
Taylor Fritz ends 15-year drought: First American to reach US Open finals
Sinner stuns Draper in thrilling semifinal to reach maiden US Open final
US Open prize money: Singles, doubles and mixed doubles payouts
Babar Azam's captaincy in question following PCB's latest announcement
Sabalenka milestone: First woman to reach consecutive US Open finals since Serena
Cristiano Ronaldo gets tearful after achieving 900-goal milestone
Olympic Marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei's father demands justice
Olympic Runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific attack by ex-boyfriend
Alex Morgan bids emotional goodbye to soccer in heartfelt video
Wasim Akram breaks silence on Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against Bangladesh