Andrew Flintoff appointed as England Lions’ head coach

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Andrew Flintoff has moved onto the other side of his career by winning a new role as England Lions’ head coach for the next year.

It was just in 2023 that he made a grand return to cricket following his unfortunate crash on the Top Gear show that gave him severe facial injuries in 2022.

But now that the athlete is fit, he is gearing up for leading his country’s team as its freshly appointed boss.

As reported by BBC, Andrew Flintoff said, “I’m incredibly excited to take on this role with the England Lions. It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best up-and-coming talent in the country and to help shape the future of the men’s game.”

“It’s an exciting time for English cricket, and I’m passionate about inspiring the next generation to take the sport forward. We’ve got a strong foundation, and I believe we can create something truly special,” he added.

The television presenter’s time as the head coach on field will start next month, when The Lions will be touring around South Africa and Australia, then playing against India A and Zimbabwe.

