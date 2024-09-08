Nicole Kidman eludes Best Actress award following tragic news

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has passed away.

Nicole announced the tragic news through Babygirl director Halina Reijn, who shared it at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Halina read the statement on the renowned actress’s behalf, in which Nicole revealed that she had flown in to Venice, only to find out "shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed."

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina," the director further read the statement, "The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."

After finishing Nicole's words to the audience in Venice, Halina gave a sweet message to the star, "We love you all, Nicole."

The Family Affair star’s representative confirmed the tragic news to People and said "the family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time."

She was nominated for the Best Actress award at the Film Festival.

