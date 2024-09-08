Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's xAI seeks revenue share deal with Tesla for advanced AI technology

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is reportedly negotiating with Tesla about a deal where xAI would earn a share of future Tesla revenue.

As per the Wall Street Journal, Tesla would use xAI’s technology to enhance its full self-driving systems and other features in return.

In July, Musk indicated that he and Tesla’s board were considering a $5 billion investment in xAI.

Under the proposed arrangement, Tesla would license xAI’s AI models to improve its self-driving capabilities, with xAI receiving a portion of the generated revenue.

xAI would also assist in developing additional features for Tesla, including a voice assistant for its cars and software for its humanoid robot, Optimus.

The specifics of the revenue-sharing agreement would be influenced by how much Tesla relies on xAI’s technology compared to its own.

Discussions have included the possibility of an equal revenue split from Tesla’s self-driving technology.

Musk launched xAI last year to rival OpenAI and has stated that xAI could support advancements in Tesla’s self-driving tech and help with a new data center, as well as integrate xAI’s chatbot, Grok, into Tesla’s software.

