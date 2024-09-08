Entertainment

Taylor Swift's useful advice to Gracie Abrams REVEALED

Gracie Abrams on how Taylor Swift helped her on her major issue

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Taylor Swifts useful advice to Gracie Abrams REVEALED
Taylor Swift's useful advice to Gracie Abrams REVEALED

Gracie Abrams revealed a valuable yet affordable tip she received from Taylor Swift for managing back pain while on tour.

In a recent interview with Who What Wear on September 4, the 25-year-old singer revealed that the Lover crooner, who initially took her along as a tour opener in 2023, also introduced her to an acupressure mat.

Abrams said in an interview for the publication, "There's this amazing acupressure mat that I think is like $15 on Amazon," adding, "It's so painful, but it helps with back pain, and if you're touring you must have back pain. Taylor gave me that advice."

Abrams first told Vogue in May 2023 that Swift offered her the back pain tip.

Elsewhere in her interview, she talked about her acoustic performance of Us with Swift at Wembley Stadium in London in June in her Who What Wear cover story.

"We wrote it the way that we played it at Wembley," Abrams told the publication. "To see somebody have the ability to, in a stadium, make it feel like you and her are the only two people there, that was hugely important for me to see."

Abrams also discussed how her most recent album, The Secret of Us, which was released in June, was influenced by the Eras Tour.

Notably, she will once more be opening for her friend's Canadian tour, which starts in Toronto on November 14.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery

Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery

Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland

Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland
Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut

Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker

Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker

Entertainment News

Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' slashed to four nights weekly schedule
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Taylor Swift violates MAJOR rule at Karen Elson’s NYC wedding
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Nicole Kidman eludes Best Actress award following tragic news
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Kylie Jenner reconciles with Jordyn Woods after five years feud over Tristan Thompson
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Taylor Swift to collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion?
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Kim Kardashian trolled for fueling romance rumors with Jude Bellingham
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Jennifer Lopez makes bombshell confession about Ben Affleck divorce: ‘I'm a bad picker’
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco is totally smitten with her: Here's the proof
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Matt LeBlanc ‘unrecognizable’ from putting on weight
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Jennifer Aniston seeks ‘accomplished female stars’ for '9 to 5' remake