Taylor Swift's useful advice to Gracie Abrams REVEALED

Gracie Abrams revealed a valuable yet affordable tip she received from Taylor Swift for managing back pain while on tour.
In a recent interview with Who What Wear on September 4, the 25-year-old singer revealed that the Lover crooner, who initially took her along as a tour opener in 2023, also introduced her to an acupressure mat.
Abrams said in an interview for the publication, "There's this amazing acupressure mat that I think is like $15 on Amazon," adding, "It's so painful, but it helps with back pain, and if you're touring you must have back pain. Taylor gave me that advice."
Abrams first told Vogue in May 2023 that Swift offered her the back pain tip.
Elsewhere in her interview, she talked about her acoustic performance of Us with Swift at Wembley Stadium in London in June in her Who What Wear cover story.
"We wrote it the way that we played it at Wembley," Abrams told the publication. "To see somebody have the ability to, in a stadium, make it feel like you and her are the only two people there, that was hugely important for me to see."
Abrams also discussed how her most recent album, The Secret of Us, which was released in June, was influenced by the Eras Tour.
Notably, she will once more be opening for her friend's Canadian tour, which starts in Toronto on November 14.