Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl 

Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The happy news came a day after the Jawan actress reached Reliance Hospital, eagerly anticipating the little one's arrival.
To note, the timing could not have been more special, as their daughter's birth coincided with the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, known for bringing good fortune.
Prior to Deep's labour, she and her beloved husband were seen at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple where they sought blessings.
Insiders reveal that both the mother and child are in good health and the family is on cloud nine with the arrival of their little princess.
This new chapter marks a significant and life-changing moment for the couple.
Fans had been waiting to see them blessed with children since the pair exchanged vows in a fairytale-like ceremony in November 2018.
In February this year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced they were expecting the baby to arrive in September.