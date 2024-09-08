Trending

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl

Good news! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now officially parents

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

The happy news came a day after the Jawan actress reached Reliance Hospital, eagerly anticipating the little one's arrival. 

To note, the timing could not have been more special, as their daughter's birth coincided with the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, known for bringing good fortune. 


Prior to Deep's labour, she and her beloved husband were seen at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple where they sought blessings. 

Insiders reveal that both the mother and child are in good health and the family is on cloud nine with the arrival of their little princess. 

This new chapter marks a significant and life-changing moment for the couple. 

Fans had been waiting to see them blessed with children since the pair exchanged vows in a fairytale-like ceremony in November 2018. 

In February this year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced they were expecting the baby to arrive in September. 

Saba Qamar 'rediscovers the beauty of life' at Skardu trip
Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' takes playful dig at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding video
'Overexcited' Mawra Hocane kicks off birthday month with intimate celebrations
'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement
Shahid Kapoor dedicates mushy birthday wish to wife Mira Rajput
Alia Bhatt's heartwarming exchange with old fan in Mumbai goes viral
Mahira Khan reminisces her best ‘hat girl’ moments in dreamy photos
Feroze Khan shares new video from sets of his upcoming drama 'Humraaz'
'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal turns 5: Inside her unicorn-themed birthday bash