Nicole Kidman's Venice Film Festival appearance cut short for THIS reason

Nicole Kidman's beloved mother Janelle Ann Kidman has died which led to the former's sudden departure from the Venice Film Festival.
Babygirl director Halina Reijn announced the Big Little Lies alum's departure from the event while accepting a Best Actress award on her behalf.
In a written statement the actress shared that she made it to Venice but shortly after that her whole trip came to a pause after learning about the demise of her mother.
" My beautiful brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed. I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her," the star wrote.
“She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," she added.
A rep for Nicole also confirmed the death of the Oscar winner's mom to Page Six, “The family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time.”
No other details about Janelle's death have been shared at the moment.