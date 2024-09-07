Trending

Mahira Khan reminisces her best 'hat girl' moments in dreamy photos

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Mahira Khan proved she is too cool to handle and her latest social media post is proof!

Turning to her Instagram page on Saturday, the Bin Roye actress shared a thread of pictures featuring her best style moments.

In the first sun-kissed image Khan channelled cute vibes from a recent getaway that featured a picturesque backdrop of the serene sea.

She looked her best for the night wearing a big white hat with her signature sunglasses doing the talking.

The next happened to be yet another charming winter look, wearing warm clothes with her beanie and mask that stood out to perfection followed by more visuals in different hats.

Other pictures showcased Khan’s epic moments from her Ho Mann Jahaan shoot days with co-stars Sheheryar Munawar and Adeel Hussain.

“I am quite a hat girl,” the superstar captioned the carousel.


Her post garnered a series of reactions from her followers and die-hard fans alike, who could not stop gushing over the diva, her hat look and flawless beauty.

One person wrote, "I watch your feed with too much admiration.”

“ Pretty like always,” commented the second.

“ The last one,” penned the other.

Mahira Khan, who tied the knot with a businessman Salim Karim in October 2023, has time and again showcased her drive to dress and impress. 

