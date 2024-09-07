Shahid Kapoor dedicates mushy birthday wish to wife Mira Rajput

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Shahid Kapoor’s beloved wife Mira Rajput turned a year older on September 7, 2024!

To mark the special occasion, the Deva actor on his Instagram handle made his dear wife feel special and loved with an adorable wish.

The post began with a sun-kissed picture of his wife followed by a goofy couple selfie.

In the third, Mira, her parents and their son Zain posed in one frame and Up next was a candid shot that showed his wife and mother Neelima Azeem and a few couple photos.

Alongside a carousel which featured several delightful moments from vacations and family, the Kabir Singh star expressed love, "She is magic. She is beautiful inside out. She is strong, she is loving and her smile lights up my heart. This birthday girl is all mine and I can’t believe my luck. Happy birthday you beautiful thing. May god bless you always and forever my love. "


To add an appeal to his beloved wife’s beautiful look, Shahid added Gaius Yeong’s Majestic song in the background.

For the unversed, the carousel truly screamed pure love and dished major couple goals.

Soon after the post did rounds, their ardent lovers could not stop but swoon.

One fan remarked, “Men clicking the love of their life.”

Another commented, “ So cute my favourite couple.”

“ OMG what a lovely wish,” the third effused.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been happily married since 2015 and are proud parents to two cute kids

'Overexcited' Mawra Hocane kicks off birthday month with intimate celebrations
'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement
Alia Bhatt's heartwarming exchange with old fan in Mumbai goes viral
Mahira Khan reminisces her best 'hat girl' moments in dreamy photos
Feroze Khan shares new video from sets of his upcoming drama 'Humraaz'
'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal turns 5: Inside her unicorn-themed birthday bash
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain's 6th birthday in style
Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up about the aftermath of his divorce
Kareena Kapoor drops BTS shots from sets of 'The Buckingham Murders'
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan scream chemistry in viral clip, fans go into overdrive
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine