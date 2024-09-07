'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement

The countdown to the release of Kareena Kapoor's starrer The Buckingham Murders has started already!
While the excitement about the film is boiling up following the release of the film's trailer and poster, Bebo has been consistent in teasing fans with latest insights from the mystery-thriller.
On September 7, 2024 the Jab We Met starlet shared a series of behind-the-scene shots from The Buckingham Murders sets.
In the image, the superstar managed to pique audience interest in a long overcoat paired with black boots mysteriously posing from a jungle. She also covered her head with the cap.
Up next the photograph happened to be a monochromatic glimpse, followed by another couple of pictures clicked from different angles.
"The deeper you go, the darker it gets. #6DaysToGo #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas on 13th September," she captioned the post.
Fans could not help but throng the comments section, expressing excitement.
A fan wrote, " Beboo being a baby! can't wait to unfold the mystery."
" That's Bebo style," the second penned.
" Can't wait," effused another.
To note, the upcoming murder mystery revolves around a detective.
Going further, Kareena Kapoor also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again lined up.