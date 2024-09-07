Alia Bhatt's heartwarming exchange with old fan in Mumbai goes viral

Alia Bhatt made a stylish appearance to promote her upcoming movie Jigra on Friday night and there she bumped into a familiar face.
Recently after wrapping up a promotional event, the superstar crossed paths with an elderly admirer who she seemingly knew from before.
As soon as the Heart of Stone actress caught a glimpse of the fan, she was heard saying with utmost joy, “Are kaise ho aap, Itne dino baad? (How are you, been so long)."
Bhatt stood in front of him with her hands joined and the man reciprocated a similar emotion. Both warmly shared a few words before the actress said, “Hum milenge fir (we’ll meet soon)” and headed towards the car.
The footage is now doing rounds for all the right reasons on the internet with netizens not being able to take their eyes off her.
One IG user wrote, " Agree or not she is so down-to-earth. She got no heroine wala attitude tbh."
" Sweet and respectful," the second commented.
Some Netizens are unaware as to who was the familiar face but others claimed the man in reference was Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia’s bodyguard Tajinder Singh Teji.
For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is married to Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's beloved son Ranbir Kapoor.
The couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, welcomed their first child a daughter Raha.