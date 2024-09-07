Trending

Alia Bhatt's heartwarming exchange with old fan in Mumbai goes viral

Alia Bhatt steps out for 'Jigra' promotions in her luxury car on Friday night

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Alia Bhatt steps out for Jigra promotions in her luxury car on Friday night
Alia Bhatt steps out for 'Jigra' promotions in her luxury car on Friday night 

Alia Bhatt made a stylish appearance to promote her upcoming movie Jigra on Friday night and there she bumped into a familiar face. 

Recently after wrapping up a promotional event, the superstar crossed paths with an elderly admirer who she seemingly knew from before. 

As soon as the Heart of Stone actress caught a glimpse of the fan, she was heard saying with utmost joy, “Are kaise ho aap, Itne dino baad? (How are you, been so long)." 

Bhatt stood in front of him with her hands joined and the man reciprocated a similar emotion. Both warmly shared a few words before the actress said, “Hum milenge fir (we’ll meet soon)” and headed towards the car. 


The footage is now doing rounds for all the right reasons on the internet with netizens not being able to take their eyes off her. 

One IG user wrote, " Agree or not she is so down-to-earth. She got no heroine wala attitude tbh." 

" Sweet and respectful," the second commented. 

 Some Netizens are unaware as to who was the familiar face but others claimed the man in reference was  Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia’s bodyguard  Tajinder Singh Teji. 

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is married to Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's beloved son Ranbir Kapoor. 

The couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, welcomed their first child a daughter Raha. 

Elton John reduced to tears as ‘Never Too Late’ premiered at TIFF

Elton John reduced to tears as ‘Never Too Late’ premiered at TIFF
Taylor Fritz ends 15-year drought: First American to reach US Open finals

Taylor Fritz ends 15-year drought: First American to reach US Open finals
'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement

'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement

WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU

WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU

Trending News

WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Shahid Kapoor dedicates mushy birthday wish to wife Mira Rajput
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Mahira Khan reminisces her best ‘hat girl’ moments in dreamy photos
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Feroze Khan shares new video from sets of his upcoming drama 'Humraaz'
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal turns 5: Inside her unicorn-themed birthday bash
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain's 6th birthday in style
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up about the aftermath of his divorce
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Kareena Kapoor drops BTS shots from sets of 'The Buckingham Murders'
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan scream chemistry in viral clip, fans go into overdrive
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Feroze Khan shares awkward response about Sajal Aly during rapid-fire round