Saba Qamar 'rediscovers the beauty of life' at Skardu trip

Saba Qamar heads to Skardu to 'embrace the moments' and 'live life'

  by Web Desk
  September 08, 2024
Saba Qamar heads to Skardu to embrace the moments and live life
Saba Qamar heads to Skardu to 'embrace the moments' and 'live life' 

Saba Qamar's Skardu adventure is nothing short of magical! 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Digest Writer actress shared a slew of shots featuring serene moments from the trip asking her fans to live life to the fullest. 

In the first image, the superstar looked all hyped up as she posed amidst the stunning landscape in the chicest outfit. 

The second photo featured Qamar beaming with delight and breathing the fresh air. 

Next up the Hindi Medium star admired the beauty of breathtaking Skardu from the confines of her hotel followed by a few more lovely clicks from the getaway. 

" From feeling like a lifeless doll to rediscovering the beauty of life, this journey has been nothing short of transformational. Embrace the moments that bring you back to life and never forget to live fully and with purpose," Qamar in the caption wrote. 

ha

To note, from calm moments by the lakes to exhilarating mountain hikes, the diva's time in Skardu was filled with laughter, peace and unforgettable memories. 

Saba Qamar truly felt alive and free in this slice of paradise.

Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl
Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' takes playful dig at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding video
'Overexcited' Mawra Hocane kicks off birthday month with intimate celebrations
'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement
Shahid Kapoor dedicates mushy birthday wish to wife Mira Rajput
Alia Bhatt's heartwarming exchange with old fan in Mumbai goes viral
Mahira Khan reminisces her best ‘hat girl’ moments in dreamy photos
Feroze Khan shares new video from sets of his upcoming drama 'Humraaz'
'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput