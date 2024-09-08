Sports

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir retires from GB competition

  by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Eight-time London Marathon winner David Weir announced his retirement from representing Great Britain on Sunday, September 8.

However, Weir will continue to compete in major international marathons, including London.

Speaking to BBC Sports, Six-time Paralympic champion said, "I'm quite emotional as I know it's my last race for GB, this will be my last international. I'll still do the major marathons as I really enjoy them and I've got Berlin in two weeks."

He added, "I knew before I came to Paris and I've been thinking about it all week. It's the decision I want to do. It's the right decision."

Weir went on to share, "My body just couldn't cope with it today to be honest. I was the oldest in that field today but still highly competitive. Daniel [Romanchuk, who finished fourth] is 20 years younger than me - I could be his dad - so I'm doing alright. I gave it my all today and that's all I can give."

Reflecting on his career, Weir said, "I'll look back on my GB career with pride. I don't really pat myself on the back. I should really. I should be proud of what I've done. I've had a great career. I'm trying not to get emotional but it's time. I think it's time."

He recently finished fifth in the men's T54 marathon at the Paris Games.

Competing in his seventh Games since debuting in Atlanta in 1996, Weir finished eighth in the 5,000m final and did not advance past the heats in the 1,500m.

Weir, also won two gold medals in Beijing 2008 and four more in London 2012.

