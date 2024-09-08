King Charles ‘finds it hard’ to go on without Queen Elizabeth

King Charles has faced incredible difficulty to move forward since his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away two years ago, on September 8, 2022.
Some family members like Prince Harry couldn’t make it on time, whereas others such as Princess Anne had been present by her bedside throughout – but all of them were plunged in equal grief.
Many of them might have recovered now, although King Charles still hasn’t gotten over Queen Elizabeth’s death.
Especially after him and Kate Middleton being diagnosed with cancer, he misses his late mother’s mentorship that would help resolve matters.
Royal author Andrew Morton told OK! Magazine, “It’s been very difficult for the Royal Family just to keep going, because so many of them have been seriously ill and are seriously ill.”
“King Charles has not been a particularly lucky monarch so far. I think they all miss her guiding hand. With the Queen as head of the family, they’d all bedded down quite nicely into their roles,” he added.
“And now everything’s been jolted around,” the royal expert noted the state of emergency in the royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s demise.