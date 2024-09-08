King Charles ‘finds it hard’ to go on without Queen Elizabeth

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
King Charles has faced incredible difficulty to move forward since his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away two years ago, on September 8, 2022.

Some family members like Prince Harry couldn’t make it on time, whereas others such as Princess Anne had been present by her bedside throughout – but all of them were plunged in equal grief.

Many of them might have recovered now, although King Charles still hasn’t gotten over Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Especially after him and Kate Middleton being diagnosed with cancer, he misses his late mother’s mentorship that would help resolve matters.

Royal author Andrew Morton told OK! Magazine, “It’s been very difficult for the Royal Family just to keep going, because so many of them have been seriously ill and are seriously ill.”

“King Charles has not been a particularly lucky monarch so far. I think they all miss her guiding hand. With the Queen as head of the family, they’d all bedded down quite nicely into their roles,” he added.

“And now everything’s been jolted around,” the royal expert noted the state of emergency in the royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s demise.

Royal News

Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘much too late’ apology to Royal Family
Japanese Prince Hisahito’s SHOCKING milestone shatters 40-year royal record
Prince William confides in 'replacement brothers' amid Prince Harry rift
Meghan Markle feels 'sorry' for calling Royal Family rascist
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie’s ‘rigid’ marriage secrets disclosed
King Charles shares delightful message after new cancer update
Prince Harry was in contact with family members all this time
Prince Harry set to receive huge gift from Royal Family on 40th birthday
Queen Camilla opens love door for ex Andrew Parker amid King Charles’ cancer
Kate Middleton 'pressurized' Prince William to rent secret love nest
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle RUINED by losing Netflix contract