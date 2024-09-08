Royal

King Charles visibly disturbed at Queen Elizabeth’s memorial service

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
King Charles was photographed in quite a disturbed state while heading toward the church for his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s memorial service today, on September 8.

In one picture, Your Majesty was seemingly holding back onto tears as a very anguished expression was noted on his face.

Another image floated by Hello Magazine showed him frowning in troubled sadness, possibly from remembering Queen Elizabeth.

Next to King Charles, Queen Camilla smiled in a calm attitude as they were being driven to Crathie Kirk in the backseat of a Bentley to honor the late monarch’s death anniversary.

The morning service took place at 11:25 am at the site, where Your Majesty tried braving high spirits despite his gloomy appearance in the car.

He and Queen Camilla even stopped by to smile at photographers who were awaiting to welcome them.

Later on, BBC One aired a special Songs of Praise episode at 2:15 pm to mark two years of King Charles’ accession to the British throne as well as Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

It included a new hymn, which has been particularly commissioned by Your Majesty himself.

