Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Kate Middleton has released an unusual message about her royal work as she battles cancer.

The Princess of Wales, 42, wrote a post on X and Instagram Stories from her official account and congratulate adventurer and TV presenter Dwayne Fields on becoming the new Chief Scout of Scouts UK.

"Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout," she penned, "The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country."

Princess concluded the post with "Looking forward to working with you!.”

She reposted the clip of UK Chief Scout, in which he introduced himself in his new role.

"Born in Jamaica, Dwayne came to the UK when he was 6 years old. Growing up in North East London in Stoke Newington, with little access to nature, Scouts offered Dwayne access to the outdoors, new friendships and opened new horizons," a statement read.

For the unversed, Kate announced that she was diagnosed with cancer in March. After the diagnosis, she limited her royal duties as the royal was undergoing chemotherapy.

Royal News

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘much too late’ apology to Royal Family
Japanese Prince Hisahito’s SHOCKING milestone shatters 40-year royal record
Prince William confides in 'replacement brothers' amid Prince Harry rift
Meghan Markle feels 'sorry' for calling Royal Family rascist
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie’s ‘rigid’ marriage secrets disclosed
King Charles shares delightful message after new cancer update
Prince Harry was in contact with family members all this time
Prince Harry set to receive huge gift from Royal Family on 40th birthday
Queen Camilla opens love door for ex Andrew Parker amid King Charles’ cancer
Kate Middleton 'pressurized' Prince William to rent secret love nest
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle RUINED by losing Netflix contract
Zara Tindall saves herself from big blunder: Deets inside