Ben Affleck stays with kids as Jennifer Lopez flirts at 'Unstoppable' premiere

As Jennifer Lopez dazzled on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, premiering their new movie Unstoppable, Ben Affleck chose to spend quality time with their kids in Los Angeles.
On Friday, September 6, Affleck was spotted taking his kids, Samuel and Seraphina to lunch in the city. The trio was seen laughing and enjoying each other's company.
Meanwhile, Lopez was living her best life at the film festival. She made a stunning debut on the red carpet, wearing a show-stopping gown from Tamara Ralph's Fall/Winter 2024 Couture collection.
The floor-length, silver paillette dress featured daring cutouts and plush black velvet bows, showcased her "revenge body" in all its glory.
On the red carpet, Lopez was reportedly in high spirits, playfully flirting with co-star Bobby Cannavale.
She was also seen holding hands and deep in conversation with co-star Matt Damon at the premiere's afterparty.
While Lopez was busy charming her co-stars and posing for photos, Affleck kept a low profile.
He was later seen stepping out in a suit and sunglasses, seemingly heading to work.
Moreover, Jennnifer Lopez starrer movie, Unstoppable, co-produced by Ben Affleck, earned a standing ovation at the festival.