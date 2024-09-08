Entertainment

Victoria Beckham pleads ‘give my husband back’ as David Beckham embraces farming life

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
David Beckham has officially entered his farmer era after playing around with beekeeping for a while!

On Saturday, he uploaded a very insightful look of his outdoor garden and farming area that came packed with a surprise appearance from pet chickens.

While giving this long exclusive tour, the former footballer joked about refusing to shorten its length because of a request from wife Victoria Beckham.

The fashion designer soon popped in the go green picture at her mention!

As soon as David Beckham floated this video on Instagram, she reposted it to her own profile for pulling his leg.

“Who is this man?! Give me my husband back!” Victoria Beckham wrote, adding a bunch of chicken stickers as well as an emoji crying with laughter.

But the fun fact here is that she was the one who gifted her husband his own set of chickens for Christmas, and so he is naturally going all in into this green-fingered hobby.

“So, not bad,” David Beckham proudly said as he circled the camera around his personal garden of vegetable patches, including potatoes, onions, plum, cabbage, kale, and wildflowers.

Zayn Malik debuts dramatic new look at US Open:SEE
Lana Del Rey hid her identity to fool new boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene
Ben Affleck stays with kids as Jennifer Lopez flirts at 'Unstoppable' premiere
Billionaire James Packer on Ozempic but can’t lose weight due to ‘secret addiction’
Olivia Rodrigo feels 'happy as clam' as achieves new milestone
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘dysfunctional’ love lessons for deeply personal 'Unstoppable' performance
Hailey Bieber’s baby shares unique bond With Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s kids
Nicole Kidman's Venice Film Festival appearance cut short for THIS reason
Taylor Swift’s team furious over singer's blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns
David Beckham takes ‘credit’ of wife Victoria Beckham’s genius idea
Jennifer Lopez shares first heartfelt statement amid Ben Affleck divorce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘partied hard’ after NFL star’s major win