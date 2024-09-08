Victoria Beckham pleads ‘give my husband back’ as David Beckham embraces farming life

David Beckham has officially entered his farmer era after playing around with beekeeping for a while!
On Saturday, he uploaded a very insightful look of his outdoor garden and farming area that came packed with a surprise appearance from pet chickens.
While giving this long exclusive tour, the former footballer joked about refusing to shorten its length because of a request from wife Victoria Beckham.
The fashion designer soon popped in the go green picture at her mention!
As soon as David Beckham floated this video on Instagram, she reposted it to her own profile for pulling his leg.
“Who is this man?! Give me my husband back!” Victoria Beckham wrote, adding a bunch of chicken stickers as well as an emoji crying with laughter.
But the fun fact here is that she was the one who gifted her husband his own set of chickens for Christmas, and so he is naturally going all in into this green-fingered hobby.
“So, not bad,” David Beckham proudly said as he circled the camera around his personal garden of vegetable patches, including potatoes, onions, plum, cabbage, kale, and wildflowers.