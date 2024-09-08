King Charles marks two years of 'very successful' reign

Today marks two years since King Charles ascended to the throne, following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Despite a challenging year for the Royal Family, King Charles has been praised for his "very successful" reign, navigating the monarchy through times of uncertainty.
Royal author Robert Hardman, who has closely followed the King's journey, commended Charles for his ability to adapt and lead the institution with stability
“I remember at the time, there were people worrying about how on Earth can Charles step into her shoes, given her extraordinary role in our life,” Hardman recalled the time when Queen Elizabeth II died.
He went on to express, “And yet that's precisely what he's done. It's been a very successful reign, two years on."
The Royal Family has faced numerous challenges in recent months, including health concerns for both King Charles and the Princess of Wales.
Nonetheless, the King has continued to carry out his royal duties with dedication and poise.
“He's now on his third Prime Minister, and we've had crises of one kind or another, but the monarchy has just got on with it,” Hardman concluded.