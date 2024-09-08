Hailey Bieber’s baby shares unique bond With Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s kids

Hailey Bieber's first baby with Justin Bieber is already stirring buzz, and it turns out the little one will have a special connection to Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's kids — and it’s not just through their moms' famous friendships.
Baby Jack was born by Dr. Thais Aliabadi, the same OBGYN that Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian used to deliver their children, according to the birth certificate that TMZ was able to obtain.
Stormi Webster, Kylie's daughter, was born in 2018 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, where Justin and Hailey's first child was also born.
Dr. Aliabadi delivered True and Tatum Thompson, Khloé and Tristan Thompson's children. She also gave birth to the children of Emma and Halsey Roberts. On August 22, at 4:32 PM, Jack Blues was born, one day ahead of his parents' Instagram announcement of his birth.
Resharing Justin's tweet announcing their baby's birth, the 27-year-old model and new mother's friends Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and other celebs joined in the celebration right away.
Best wishes and blessings were also offered by Nikki Reed, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer, and Chrissy Teigen.